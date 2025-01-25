Abraham Amaliba Appointed Acting Director-General of NRSA

The President of the Republic of Ghana has officially appointed Mr. Abraham Amaliba as the Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), effective January 23, 2025.

This appointment was confirmed through a letter from the Office of the President, signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President. The letter outlined that the appointment is in line with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 13(2) of the National Road Safety Authority Act, 2019 (Act 993).

The letter also stated that Mr. Amaliba will serve in an acting capacity while awaiting the constitutionally required advice from the NRSA Governing Board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr. Amaliba has been asked to confirm his acceptance or otherwise of the appointment within fourteen (14) days of receiving the letter. The President extended his best wishes to Mr. Amaliba in his new role.

As Acting Director-General, all eyes will be on Mr. Amaliba to effectively steer the NRSA towards achieving its mandate of improving road safety in Ghana.