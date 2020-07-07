Ghanaian footballer, Abraham Armah on 6 July, 2020 launched the ARMAH ACADEMY in Thailand.

The former Kede Hotspurs, Accra Great Olympics and Adansiman star who also played for the exciting Mamprobi Rising Stars gave away hats, bags and water bottles to the young players who want to play football.

According to Armah, he started planning for the project over two years and has come a long way after staying in Thailand for almost eleven years, and any kid aged between 7 to 16 years who is interested in playing football can apply at the Chaiyaphumphakdee Chumphon school stadium on Wansar or call 0955285150.

He expressed that both male and female players are welcome, but he wants dedicated players who would be groomed to become super stars.

The atmosphere of coaching at the ARMAH ACADEMY is unique, and there are other coaches who work at the Chaiyaphumphakdee Chumphon school.

He said “Let’s have a family of football and make theworld a better place”.

Armah noted that they practice the basic skills because we care about every detail, and the kids are disciplined.

He stressed that very soon players from Thailand will be among the best in the world.

Advertisements