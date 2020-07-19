Ghanaian footballer, Abraham Armah who has founded the ARMAH ACADEMY in Thailand has promised to unearth and groom super stars.

Armah who played for Kede Hotspurs, Accra Great Olympics and Adansiman star in Ghana said the people love football and after over 11 years playing for them, he has to give back and also find some excellent stars.

The project which he started over two years is about to yield results, and he is very hopeful of attracting sponsors and massive support.

He told Yours Truly that kids aged between 7years to 16 years who is interested in playing football can apply at the Chaiyaphumphakdee Chumphon school stadium on Wansar or call 0955285150.

He expressed that both male and female players are welcome, but he wants commited players who would be groomed to become soccer heroes.

He expressed that, the atmosphere of coaching at the ARMAH ACADEMY is unique, and there are other coaches who are supporting the work at the Chaiyaphumphakdee Chumphon school.

He expressed that football is a game that unites the world, and prayed that racism will cease.

Armah hinted that his Academy players are taught the basic skills and rules of the game of football, as well as how to behave well to be disciplined

“The world should watch out, as in 10 years time they will see our stars and super stars” he expressed.

Armah aka ‘Ayala’ was a member of the exciting Mamprobi Rising Stars who thrilled football fans at the Indafa Park in the early 2000.

