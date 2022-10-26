Abraham Kotei Neequaye meets Referee Tony Weeks

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) , Mr. Abraham Neequaye was very glad to meet top world class boxing referee Tony Weeks at the ongoing WBO Convention in Puerto Rico.

Mr. Neequaye who is leading the Ghana delegation to the Convention said it is a great opportunity and privilege to meet the top officials in world boxing and would make a case for more Ghanaians to be recognized and rated.

Referee Tony Weeks visited and conducted a Boxing Seminar in Accra some time ago. He is one official who believes in the safety and health of boxers.

Ghana has a number of WBO African champions like Patrick Allotey, John Laryea, Sheriff Quaye who must be pushed to the main world rankings.

World rated Isaac Dogboe who has been WBO World Champion, and still knocking on the door for more fame as the WBO International Champion.

Also at the WBO Convention is Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym.