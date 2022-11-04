Abraham Mensah hopes for SWAG Recognition

Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist, Abraham Mensah is hoping and praying to be recognized at the next 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Night.

“I won Silver for the nation, and I think I deserve some honor, my target was gold, but I don’t know how the judges score because I did everything possible to win the ultimate ” he told Yours Truly.

Abraham Mensah, 19 who trains at the Seconds Out Gym in Accra is not satisfied with the Silver Medal and wants to represent Ghana at the next African Games Accra 2023 and the Olympic Games, Paris 2024.

On 4 August 2022, Mensah defeated Rukmal Prasanna of Sri Lanka to progress to the semifinals and automatically guarantees Ghana a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He was lucky to draw bye and had walk overs, but lost gracefully lost in the final to Northern Ireland’s Dylan James Eagleson on August 7th, with judges calling it 5-0 in favour of Eagleson.

“Fighting the people of the United Kingdom on their home soil takes a lot to win, like a knock out, but it’s not easy. However I made my nation proud on the medals table”.

The SWAG is the biggest platform for every top and distinguished sports personality, and he believes he deserves to be on the big stage.

He plans to turn professional after the Olympic Games.

The prestigious SWAG Awards has been slated for early January 2023 due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The final list of nominees and awardees would be announced on December 31, 2022.

SWAG intends to hand out 25 individual awards, 10 special awards and a President’s Special Award at the ceremony.