Abraham Mensah Thanks All, Targets Paris 2024

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Amateur Boxer of the Year 2022, Abraham Mensah has thanked all sports journalists who voted for him to win the Award last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Center.

He said the Award will motivate him to train hard and win a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olypmic Games.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, the 18 year old boxer who trains at the Seconds Out Gym in Accra said he is most thankful to the Almighty Creator, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), the Black Bombers and the management / colleagues at his gym.

According to Mensah, the SWAG Awards Night was colourful and he really enjoyed himself, despite not winning the most presitigious Sports Personality of the Year.

“I will train hard to win gold at the Olypmic Games next year, and I will be back on stage at the next SWAG Awards to collect the topmost Award” he expressed.