Abraham Mensah Wins SWAG Amateur Boxer Of The Year 2022

The 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards which was held lasr Saturday, January 28, 2023 saw 18 year old Abraham Mensah, a member of the National Boxing team, Black Bombers, claiming the Amateur Boxer of the year 2022 Award.

The young lad, a product of Seconds Out has excelled in the year in question as he chalked the notable successes before ultimately winning silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth games.

At the 2022 Individual Championship, Mensah won a Gold medal and perhaps was one of the reasons why he picked up the ultimate against fellow contender in Joseph Commey.

Abraham Mensah made it to the finals of the men’s 51kg-54kg bantamweight division after a clean victory over Welshman, Owain Harris-Allan in Bermingham but eventually lost 5-0 in the finals against Dylan Eagleson.

But in all fairness, his transition has been great;

In 2019, he won silver medal at the Fist of Fury finals. He also won gold medals in the 2018 Individual Championship finals, the 2018 National Championship finals, the 2017 Temale Real innovation championship tournament and also in the 2016 Feast for feast championship tournament.

In the 2016 Greater Accra championship event, he won a bronze medal.

In all, Abraham Mensah has won a total number of 8 medals; 5 Golds, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze.

On the exciting SWAG Awards night which had Windy Shay on stage, another Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist, Joseph Commey was shocked to go home empty handed as he lost the the ‘Discovery of the year’award to a young tennis player.

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) won awards in the Category of Best 5 Sports Disciplines. Others were Ghana Armwrestling, Ghana Cycling Federation and Ghana Athletics.

[Credit to Boxing Ghana / Prince Dornu-Leiku for compilations]