Abraham Neequaye

Abraham Kotei Neequaye, the second vice president of the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA is one of the bold personalities who have come forward to declare his intention of leading the august sanctioning body.

He has been acting as the first vice president for the past four years and has experienced much of Ghana boxing in the years gone by.

He feels his time is due, and he is the right person to succeed Lawyer Peter Zwennes and continue with the good works.

The young, energetic and vibrant as well as popular personality who contested and lost the Okaikoi South Parliamentary seat on NDC ticket at the last General Elections believes he has something to offer Ghana, and should be tried in boxing, which he loves so much.

He is currently the local manager of Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe and his team is trying hard to get a world title shot to give the nation another world champion.

He believes in a progressive and vibrant media and has promised to work with the media to put Ghana boxing where it really belongs.

Neequaye hopes to continue with the discipline that has come to stay with Ghana Boxing and ensure that boxers and coaches get good fights, locally and internationally, and are paid well.

“I am contesting for the presidency and I am confident of winning,” said Mr Neequaye. “I believe in my capabilities and I know I have a lot of experience to continue with the good work of Peter Zwennes.

“I am willing to introduce good policies that will attract media and companies to sponsor boxing in the country,” he added.