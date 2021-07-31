Abraham Neequaye Targets More World Champions For Ghana

New President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neequaye believes Ghana can get six or seven world champions in the next four years.

The former CEO of Baby Jet Promotions and manager of Emmanuel Tagoe aka ‘Game Boy’ said Ghana is already blessed with talented and skillful boxers who need to be polished psychologically and presented to grab continental belts.

He said his plan is to make Ghana boxing attractive to corporate entities so that they will invest in professional boxers and take their percentage after they win world titles.

As a former chairman of the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association, he promised to support juvenile and amateurs so that the nation can get worthy representatives at international events.

He commended the Black Bombers for their efforts in Japan where they are representing Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games, and wished them success.