Abrantie College Holds 17th Graduation Ceremony, Over 100 Students Graduate

Abrantie College, a leading creative arts training institution in Ghana, celebrated its 17th graduation ceremony at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The ceremony saw a total of 130 graduands receive certificates in various fields, including fashion, cosmetology, catering, and skill enhancement.

In her welcome remarks, Mrs. Mary Mwai Srigboh, Principal of Abrantie College, congratulated the graduands on their achievement. “Today, we celebrate the achievements of over 100 graduands who have successfully completed their programs here at Abrantie College. They have earned their certifications, diplomas, and advanced diplomas through determination, skill, and dedication.”

The graduands came from diverse programs, including 50 in Fashion, 40 in Cosmetology, 10 in Catering, and 20 in Skill Enhancement. Each of them has undertaken rigorous training, hands-on internships, and challenging assessments, and they have proven themselves capable of thriving in their chosen fields.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Minister of Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, at the graduation, commended Abrantie College for contributing significantly to the development of technical and vocational education in Ghana. He said Abrantie College has helped to train and empowered thousands of Ghanaian youth.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the immense contributions of TVET sector towards the socio-economic development of Ghana, pointing out Government’s unwavering commitment towards investing more in the sector.

According to the Vice President, the TVET has the capacity to contribute to strengthening the Ghana Cedi against major foreign currencies like the dollar as well as contribute to value addition.

He the New Patriotic Party’s Government headed by President Nana Akufo-Addo has since 2017 invested about Ghc 6 billion in developing the TVET sector including building laboratories.

CEO of Abrantie College, Mr. David Thompson, said technical and vocational education was not only for school dropouts.

According to him, TVET was one of the best and provides ready jobs.

The Director General of Ghana TVET Service, David Prah, in his speech as guest of honour for the graduation, praised Abrantie College as the “beacon of hope for technical and vocational education in Ghana”.

He said the Ghanaian Government was investing significantly in TVET education in Ghana.

According to him, Government was extending its support to private learning institutions that are offering technical and vocational education in Ghana.

The ceremony also featured a speech by Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, Vice Chancellor of Accra Technical University (ATU). Prof. Acakpovi commended Abrantie College for its commitment to technical education and its role in shaping individuals and driving national development.

“Abrantie College, with its commitment to nurturing skills and empowering learners, stands as a beacon of excellence in technical education,” Prof. Acakpovi said. “Your role in equipping young men and women with the knowledge and expertise to succeed in diverse industries is commendable.”

About Abrantie College

Abrantie College has been in operation since 2007 and has produced over 10,000 practitioners, majority of whom are managing their own salons and fashion shops. The college is fully accredited by the Ghana Education Service (GES), National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Technical Exams Unit (TEU), and C-TVET. It is also affiliated to GNAPVTI, GNAGM, PCABAG, ACSG, and ASSI.

The college offers three major categories and five departments, including Cosmetology, Fashion and Design, and Catering and Hospitality. The institution admits students without regard to race, religion, gender, age, educational background, nationality, and physical ability.

The 17th graduation ceremony of Abrantie College marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history, and it was a celebration of the achievements of the graduands and the college’s commitment to technical education.