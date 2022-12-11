Abrefa Wins Best Player In Pro British Table Tennis League

Ghana’s number one seed and Grandmaster in Table Tennis, Derek Abrefa continued his winning spree this week as he was adjudged the best player of Week 6 in the ongoing British League with an unbeaten record.

The six times Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Table Tennis Player of the year was the only player to qualify for the 2023 Singles World Championship.

He was also the only male player to advance into the main stage of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Rd 64 and won to make it to round 32 only to lose to the Gold team India

He also won the Mixed Doubles round 32 with pair Cynthia Kwabi to become the first Ghanaians to make it to the Round 16 in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Abrefa was the only Ghanaian to make it to Quarter finals in the 2022 African Top 16.

He won the 2022 Commonwealth Games Trial Match Qualification Tournament as well as the Grandmaster.

Due to his impressive international performance, he got attracted and attached to a club here in the UK.

He wants to make eBaTT Table Tennis Club one of the best in the British League.

He feels proud to play in high quality tournaments which involve players who are ranked in the world, within top 40 to 100 in the world.