Abronye DC insists: Mahama receives GH¢14m Ex-gratia, GH¢35,000 monthly salary

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye has again made some spurious allegations against former President John Dramani Mahama.

He alleged that the former President took home GHS14 million as ex-gratia in 2013, describing it as the fattest ex-gratia in the history of the country.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye at the binning of the week, begun making these allegations against the former President.

This time, he is also claiming the that former President John Dramani Mahama takes home GHC35,000.00 as salary.

Meanwhile, The office of the former President, John Dramani Mahama rejected claims that he took GH¢ 14 million as ex-gratia payment in 2013.

In a statement signed by the Special Aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari clarified that the former President “never took any such ex-gratia payment of GH¢14 million in 2013 or at any other time during his 25 years of service.”

“We urge the public to ignore the unintelligent rants of the said Kwame Baffoe who has gained notoriety for fabricating and propagating falsehood on behalf of Nana Akufo–Addo against John Mahama. His claims are false.”

“It will be surprising if any such payment had been made to the former President and has not been reflected in any of the numerous Auditor General’s reports presented to Parliament since 2013,” portions of the statement said.

It challenged the offices of the Chief of Staff and the Presidency to provide proof of the former President receiving the said amount in ex-gratia.

“We challenge the office of the Chief of Staff and the Presidency to provide proof of the payment of any such amount and stop using idle miscreants among its ranks to spread falsehood.”