Abronye empower’s grassroots of NPP to break the 8 

The Bono Regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Wednesday December 28, 2021, commenced constituency working tour of the region.

Led by the Bono Regional party chairman, Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye and Regional Women organiser, Mad. Gladys Asomah, the team have so far visited eight (8) Constituency.

The executives would through this tour, touched base with the grassroots as part of efforts towards re-energizing, restructuring and repositioning the party for 2024 elections.

Again the visit is to wish the various executives constituencies a merry Christmas and to thank them for their unflinching support for the NPP.



It is also to encourage them to unify all forces and support base to work harder in the coming years to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 Presidential and more Parliamentary seats within the region.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye admonished the executives to let the party’s constitution guide them to ensure a peaceful conduct of the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

The regional executives also used the opportunity to listen and address the concerns of Constituency leaders, electoral area coordinators as well as the grassroots, and also engaged them on how best they can support the Akufo-Addo government to deliver on its second-term mandate to enhance the party’s chances of breaking the 8-year governance cycle.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye presented undisclosed amount of money to each constituency visited.

The tour began in the Jaman North, Jaman South, Berekum West and Berekum East. The rest were Dormaa West, Dormaa Central, Dormaa East and Sunyani West constituencies

The team later met the Bono Regional Council of elders of the NPP.

The elders in turns advised and encouraged Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye to ensure that unity prevails in the region for the party to secure 2024 victory.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye made a presentation to the Council.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye was accompanied by Madam Doris Asomah, Bono Regional Women’s Organizer, Osman Faisal, Bono Regional Nasara Cordinator, Isaac Benkae, Bono Regional Assistant Secretary and Gabriel Korang-Ababio, Bono Regional Communications Director.