Abronye Extends New Year Wishes To Ghanaians

The year 2022 has been difficult for people throughout the world due to COVID-19 pandemic and other global factors which has affected millions of lives including Ghanaians.

The Bono Regional Chairman of New Patriotic party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye in his new year greetings expressed hope that the country will march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of the country’s progress.

“May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, wishing you a happy 2023, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,” Abronye in a statement.

He stated the New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development.

Challenges arising out of COVID-19, Rashia-Ukrain conflict and other global situation strengthen the nation’s determination to move forward unitedly.

“It is time for our collective revival, to shape our future, one step at a time as we march towards shared prosperity. As a nation, we now have a good reason, to cease looking backward, but rather to look ahead and pull forward into the direction of inclusive progress and prosperity,” Abronye said.

To the people of Bono and NPP, Abronye called on them to embrace the lessons learnt in the past years and keep their spirits up, determination unshaken, strengthen their resilience and look forward to a gracious year ahead to break the 8.

He asked the people of the region to live the spirit of unity and celebrate differences to build a stable, peaceful, prosperous and harmonious Region for the generation yet unborn and leave it for posterity to judge.

May 2023 bring stability, prosperity and continued harmony for our beloved Region country,”.