Abronye salutes Ghanaian workers on Labour Day

Labour Day is a national holiday in the country to celebrate the contributions of workers to the society. The holiday has its roots in the labour movement, which fought for better working conditions and fair wages for workers.

Ghanaian workers observed the first May Day in 1960 and Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was declared the “First Number One Worker” and decorated with a May Day Award by the Trades Union Congress.

The Bono Regional Chairman of ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, in a statement to salute the gallant workers said this year, Labour Day takes on added significance as workers have been helping the government to turn Ghana’s economic challenges around through many important policies including the Domestic Debt Exchange program and many others.

According to Kwame Baffoe Abronye, some of these workers were the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic during the outbreak, from healthcare workers to grocery store employees, workers have played a crucial role in keeping communities running during the pandemic.

The Bono Chairman noted Labour Day is also a time to reflect on the struggles that workers have faced throughout history. From the fight for fair wages and safe working conditions to the fight for workers’ rights, the labor movement has made significant progress over the years.

Chairman Abronye said Ghana’s labour movement has been instrumental in passing a number of laws that protect the rights of workers and promote fair labour practices.

Labour Act, 2003: This law provides for the regulation of labour in Ghana and covers a wide range of issues, including minimum wage, working hours, overtime, rest periods, and leave entitlements. It also sets out the procedures for the settlement of labour disputes.

Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2020: This law sets out the duties of employers and employees with regard to workplace safety and health. It also establishes the National Occupational Safety and Health Authority to regulate and enforce compliance with the law.

Social Security Act, 2010: This law establishes the National Pensions Regulatory Authority to oversee the administration of pensions in Ghana. It also provides for the establishment of a social security system to provide benefits to workers in the event of injury, disability, or death.

Labour Regulations, 2007: These regulations set out the procedures for the registration of trade unions and the negotiation and enforcement of collective bargaining agreements. They also provide for the establishment of a Labour Commission to oversee the administration of labour laws and the resolution of labour disputes.

Maternity Protection Convention, 2000: Ghana ratified this international convention, which provides for the protection of the rights of pregnant women and new mothers in the workplace. The convention requires employers to provide paid maternity leave, breastfeeding breaks, and other accommodations to ensure the health and safety of pregnant and nursing mothers.

According to him, overall, these laws and regulations have helped to improve the working conditions and rights of workers in Ghana. However, there is still work to be done to ensure that all workers are treated fairly and with dignity.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye concluded that the labour movement in Ghana continues to advocate for better working conditions, higher wages, and stronger worker protections.

“As we celebrate Labour Day, let us not forget the challenges that workers still face today, we must continue to work towards creating a more equitable and just society for all workers, both here in our own communities.

Happy Labour Day to all the hardworking people out there who are the backbone of our society! Today, we celebrate you and all that you do to keep our country running smoothly, he concluded.