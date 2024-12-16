Absa Bank Concludes ‘Change Your Story’ Campaign, Rewards Customers with GH¢800k

Absa Bank has wrapped up its highly successful ‘Change Your Story’ campaign, having rewarded various customers with a total of GH¢800,000 since the campaign’s launch in July 2024.

The final cheque presentation ceremony took place at the bank’s High Street branch, with key figures including Charles Addo, Retail Banking Director, and Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, in attendance.

The ‘Change Your Story’ campaign was designed to encourage the adoption of digital banking by offering monthly cash prizes to customers who made ten or more transactions using their Absa debit or credit cards. Every month, the bank randomly selected five customers to receive GH¢40,000 each. To ensure fairness and transparency, Absa Bank collaborated with the National Lotteries Authority’s Caritas platform for the prize draws.

Charles Addo highlighted the impressive customer participation, noting it underscored the growing comfort and reliance on digital banking. “Our ‘Change Your Story’ campaign has shown how much our customers appreciate our digital banking options. Our aim is to offer exceptional services across all platforms, whether online or in-branch, to ensure our customers enjoy a seamless and convenient experience wherever they choose to transact.”

Absa Bank reaffirmed its commitment to providing innovative and accessible banking solutions, underscoring the success of the campaign in fostering digital engagement and customer satisfaction.