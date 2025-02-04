Absa Bank Ghana Launches Borehole Project to Provide Clean Water Across 11 Regions

Absa Bank Ghana Ltd has taken a significant step toward addressing water scarcity in underserved communities by inaugurating boreholes across 11 regions in the country.

The initiative, part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, aims to provide clean and reliable water to thousands of Ghanaians while reinforcing Absa’s commitment to being a “Force for Good” in society.

The project, implemented in partnership with Superb Water Services, a borehole construction company, aligns with Absa’s broader CSR focus on financial inclusion, education, skills development, social change, and environmental sustainability. Speaking at the inauguration, Edward Nartey Botchway, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana Ltd, emphasized the bank’s dedication to creating a lasting positive impact.

“Access to clean water is a fundamental human necessity, and we are proud to contribute to improving the livelihoods of people in Obom and other communities across Ghana,” Botchway said. He also highlighted Absa’s ongoing support for initiatives such as small business development, youth skills training, financial literacy programs, and vocational education, all aimed at empowering individuals and communities.

The borehole project has been met with widespread appreciation from local leaders and residents. Dennis Adjannor Nartey, Assembly Member for the Agomeda Electoral Area, commended Absa for its timely intervention. “This project demonstrates the power of collaboration in addressing critical societal needs. Access to potable water is a major milestone for the Obom community, and we are grateful to Absa Bank Ghana for this support,” he said.

Daniel Kaiko, Assembly Man for the Obom Community, described the initiative as transformative. “For years, our community has faced significant challenges in accessing clean drinking water. This borehole will bring much-needed relief to our residents and improve their quality of life,” he said.

The boreholes, strategically located across the country, are expected to ease the burden on families who previously had to travel long distances or rely on unsafe water sources. By providing dependable access to potable water, the project not only addresses a basic human need but also contributes to better health, economic productivity, and overall community well-being.

Absa Bank’s initiative underscores the critical role that corporate entities can play in driving sustainable development. As the boreholes become operational, they stand as a testament to the bank’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of Ghanaians, one community at a time.