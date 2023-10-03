Absa Bank Kenya sets up China Desk to advance trade, investments

Absa Bank Kenya has announced the reintroduction of a China Desk to offer tailor-made solutions to the growing community of Chinese investors and businesspeople operating in Kenya and the East African region, the company announced Monday.

Absa Kenya said the establishment of the China Desk is a response to the increasing demand for financial services and expertise in facilitating trade and investment between China, Kenya, and the larger East African region.

“The new desk, which is fully staffed with Mandarin-speaking professionals, will enable the bank to provide banking services such as project financing, trade financing, foreign exchange and hedging, cross-cultural expertise, and access to a global network of experts,” Abdi Mohamed, Absa Bank Kenya’s managing director, told Chinese business community in Kenya, according to a statement issued in the capital of Nairobi.

Data shows trade between Kenya and China has been on a growth path. The move by Absa Kenya is expected to trigger similar action by competing banks in the country, which will deepen the participation of Kenya’s financial sector in trade relations with China, extending to the East Africa region where Kenyan banks are dominant players, according to the East Africa Banking Survey.

“As the trade relations between the two nations continue to flourish, Absa Bank is well-positioned to offer specialized support to businesses and individuals engaging in cross-border transactions,” Mohamed said.

China, he said, has not just become a critical trade partner but also a friend and facilitator of the growth of the Kenyan economy because of the major infrastructure projects it has financed and developed, including standard gauge railway, thousands of kilometers of roads, and water works.

“Indeed, China has been a critical participant in Kenya’s economic growth and development story over the last two decades, supporting modern infrastructure projects that have laid a solid foundation for Kenya’s long-term economic growth. We recognize the immense potential for growth in this area and provide the financial tools and expertise required for businesses to thrive in both markets,” Mohamed added.

Other Kenyan banks with China Desks include Stanbic Bank, I&M Bank, and Equity Bank, according to the Kenya Bankers Association.