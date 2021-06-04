The Management of Absa Ghana, former Barclays Bank, has presented COVID-19 preventive items to the Adiembra Senior High School to help promote hygiene and safety.

The supplies, amounting to GHc120,000, included a 10,000-litre Poly Tank, Veronica buckets and stands, sanitisers and tissue paper.

Mr Cyril Nai, the Marketing Manager of Absa Ghana, during the presentation, said the gesture was to mark the one-year anniversary of the change of name of the Bank.

Absa was committed to supporting education in Ghana and so far had assisted 500 students with scholarship and a gold sponsor of the Science and Maths Quiz.

Mr Nai said the Bank believed in possibilities and hoped that when everyone was assisted, the best could be derived.

“We are supporting 10 schools across the country because we also know that quality education brings possibilities to life as we celebrate one year anniversary of brand name change,” he said.

Mr Lawson Tornyi, the Manager in charge of Western, Central and Accra Regions, said the Absa Bank was not for middle level individuals alone but opened to all and sundry, including market women and their male counterparts.

Ms Augustina Lily Aggrey, a Branch Manager, encouraged the girls of the School to study hard, remain focused and pray for God’s guidance to realise their aspirations.

Mrs Elizabeth Akouko, the Metropolitan Director of Education, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Bank for the gesture and prayed that their new name brought them lots of good will in the industry.

She said water continued to be a challenge in schools, which affected girls’ education the most, particularly in menstrual hygiene.

“I believe this blessings of a Poly Tank will solve water problems in this school and give my girls the comfort to study in a conducive atmosphere.”