The absence of COVID-19 tests by the national football team of Guinea-Bissau led to the cancellation of the friendly game scheduled for Sunday with their Angolan counterpart in preparation for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

A press release by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) stressed that the game with Guinea-Bissau was canceled because the opposing team did not present COVID-19 test results, disrupting Angola’s plans.

The game was due to take place at the Municipal Stadium of Obis in Portugal, according to FIFA’s schedule.

According to a health protocol, teams are supposed to provide COVID-19 test on the eve of the game, says the Angolan Football Federation’s document.

Angola, which is preparing the double confrontation with the Democratic Republic of Congo, in qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, is expecting to face its counterpart of Mozambique next Tuesday, also in a friendly game.