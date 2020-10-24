Nana Effah Opinaman III, the Chief of Obomeng has pleaded to government to extend the Free Senior High School programme to the Anson Senior High School, the only SHS in Obomeng, to ease the financial burdens on parents who patronize the school.

He said the school was established by the chiefs and elders of Obomeng to help promote quality teaching and learning in the community, but due to the introduction of the Free SHS programme, enrollment had reduced drastically.

Speaking during a durbar held at Obomeng in the Kwahu South District, to commemorate his fifth anniversary celebration, he said during his tenure of office he had ensured development at Obomeng in terms of sanitation, education, health and other social interventions.

Nana Opinaman III said he had lobbied with the district assembly to construct boreholes in communities across the district to help curb the scarcity of water in the area and some natives of Kwahu Obomeng also donated water tanks to communities positioned at vantage points to harvest rain waters.

He said he also lobbied for streetlights that were fixed at Asuboni, Abotare, Okra Kofi and other communities to improve security in those areas, and Abepotia was provided with a CHPs compound to help improve quality healthcare services.

He pleaded that lorry parks and market centers be constructed in Abepotia, Site and other communities in the district to help improve the livelihoods of the citizens, while liaising with the Ghana Estate Company to establish estates in the community to serve the accommodation needs of workers posted to the area.

He said the elders of Obomeng would soon enstool an Odikro at Nkawkaw, a village under the Obomeng stool land to help bring development to the people of Nkawkaw.

Nana Opinaman III said it was his priory to make Obomeng an industrial area to create jobs for the youth and lauded some natives of Obomeng for renovating the ICT center and the clinic to serve the people.

He expressed satisfaction at curses in the community and advised against such acts assuring the citizens that he would continue to lobby for developmental projects.

Gracing the occasion, Mr Paa Kwesi Anson, Member, Council of State urged parents in the area to take advantage of the free SHS to educate their wards since education was key to prosperity.

He said work on the town roads at Obomeng would soon begin and pleaded for cooperation between the people and the contractor to ensure the success of the project.

A monument in honour of Nana Effah Opinaman III was unveiled by Paa Kwesi Anson to commemorate the occasion.