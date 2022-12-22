Abu Jinapor courts support of Asanteman Queenmothers to fight galamsey

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor has called on the Queen mothers of the Asanteman Traditional Council to assist government in the fight against illegal mining in their various traditional areas.

He said the fight against illegal mining was a collective one, therefore, it was imperative for all stakeholders like the Queenmothers, who wielded power in their traditional areas to come onboard.

“If you want to conquer the world, let the women lead and you will have the world under your feet,” the Minister added.

Mr Jinapor made the call in Kumasi during a day’s tour of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday.

“I have been here to court the support of the Otumfoo and the Chiefs of the Asanteman and it would be unacceptable on my part not to court your support because without you we cannot win this fight,” Mr Jinapor stated.

The Minister bemoaned the wanton destruction of lands and natural resources of the country, particularly waterbodies by illegal miners and implored the Queenmothers to mechanise ways to end the menace.

“The Government has always said it is not against mining. We love our gold and other minerals and the jewelry we make out of them but what we are against is the illegal way of going about the act and that is what we want you to help us fight it,” Mr Jinapor said.

The Queen Mother of Mampong, Nana Agyakuma Dufie, who spoke on behalf of the Queenmothers, assured the Minister of their support and rallied the rest of the queen mothers to support the government in curbing the menace.

She asked the Minister to provide the necessary resources they may require helping fight the menace.

The Queenmothers, who were drawn from Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, and Adansi, thanked the Minister for the opportunity.

The meeting, among others, discussed the planting of Rosewood in large quantities and the effort the government was making to partner Queen mothers in the Asanteman Council to pilot the planting of bamboo.

The Minister made a whistle stop at the Kumasi Zoo where he tasked the Forestry Commission to refurbish the facility with a walkway, summer huts and staff changing room.

Dr. Meyir Yiyele Ziekah, the Zoo Manager and Resident Veterinary Doctor at the Zoo, thanked the Minister for his visit and hoped that the challenges tabled before him would be addressed in earnest.