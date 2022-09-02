Abu Jinapor seeks amicable solution over Cassius Mining threat

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Friday held a productive meeting with an Australian mining firm, Cassius Mining Limited in Perth, Australia, over alleged threat by the mining firm to sue Ghana for $395 million in London court.

In a widely circulated media reports, Cassius Mining Limited alleged that Ghana looked on unconcerned while another mining firm, Shaanxi Mining Limited, illegally trespassed on its concession in the Upper East Region, where both have mining concessions opposite each other.

In view of that, Mr Jinapor, the sector minister, met with Mr James Arkoudis, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cassius, in Perth, Australia, on the sidelines of the Africa Down Under Conference on Friday, September 2, 2022, for an amicable solution to the matter.

In a joint statement signed by Mr Martin K. Ayisi, the CEO of the Minerals Commission and Mr James Arkoudis, the CEO of Cassius Mining Limited, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the meeting was cordial and productive.

“At the end of the meeting, the two parties agreed to further engage on all matters in controversy with the aim of finding an amicable solution,” the statement said.

The lands minister is expected to also engage officials of Shaanxi and other related parties in the coming days on the matter, it said.

“The meeting and its outcome, including this statement, is without prejudice to the respective rights of either party, or any intended pending litigation,” it said.