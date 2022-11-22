Abu Jinapor urges mining firms to work together to safeguard the environment

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has encouraged large-scale mining companies in the country to support the government’s efforts to fight against illegal small-scale mining.

“We cannot have one sector of the industry promoting sound environmental practices while the other stakeholders are destroying the gains made,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the large-scale mining firms to work towards safeguarding the environment, provide opportunities for the host communities and reduce the appetite for illegal mining,” Mr Jinapor said.

Mr Jinapor made the call at the opening ceremony of a three-day World Gold Council Forum in Accra.

The Minister said with both the government and large-scale mining firms sharing the common aim of exploiting the country’s mineral resources in a sustainable manner, it was prudent to exchange ideas and experiences to ensure responsible and sustainable exploitation.

Mr Jinapor commended some large-scale mining companies in the country for ceding parts of their mining concessions to the government for the Community Mining Scheme initiative.

“The large-scale mining and small-scale mining are two sides of the same coin. They are both aimed at exploiting our mineral resources for the benefit of our people, using different methods and resources,” he said.

“They can, and they must, mutually co-exist. I must commend some of your members, who have voluntarily ceded part of their concessions for community mining schemes. But that should just be the beginning, large scale mining companies that use highly skilled methods must work closely with small-scale miners to ensure that they are also mine responsibly,” Mr Jinapor advised.

The forum aimed at deliberating on the role of the large-scale gold mining companies in promoting responsible artisanal and small-scale gold mining.

The Minister implored the large-scale mining companies not to downplay the important role they play in fighting illegal mining, saying; “Government is ever-ready to engage and collaborate with the large-scale companies on gamut of measures being rolled out to address the small-scale mining challenges.”

Some of the measures include the Community Mining Scheme, deployment of an anti-galamsey taskforce known as “Operation Halt II” and permanent deployment of river wardens on the major rivers in the country.

The Minister noted that despite the giant strides made in the fight against illegal mining, the government would not rest on its oars until the menace is eradicated.

Mr Edward Beckham, a Senior Advisor, World Gold Council, in an address appealed to countries with mineral resources to adopt responsible and sustainable ways to exploit them.

He said the workshop would provide an opportunity to exchange ideas and expertise for effective harnessing of mineral resources for economic growth and protection of the environment.

In a presentation, Mr Martin Ayisi, the Chief Executive Officer, Minerals Commission, said the Commission had expedited its licensing process to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

“The Minerals Commission has digitalized its applications including the renewal for a mineral right (large and small scale), permit and licenses,” he added.

The meeting was attended by some large- scale mining companies including Gold Fields, Anglogold Ashanti and Newmont Africa as well as representatives of some small-scale mining firms.