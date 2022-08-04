Abuakwa accident claims six lives

Six persons have been confirmed dead in the Wednesday morning accident, which occurred at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region.

The accident, which involved a Ford bus with registration number GS 3600-12, with passengers on board, was heading towards Kumasi from the Sunyani highway.

The bus was said to have failed breaks and crashed into a bus of the Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School, which was in the direction of Abuakwa to pick up school pupils.

A source at the Abuakwa Police Station told the Ghana News Agency that the school bus was empty at the time of the incident.

Two passengers in the Ford bus, including the conductor, died on the spot.

According to the Police, scores of other injured passengers were rushed to the Abuakwa Polyclinic where four of them died on arrival.

The source said the remaining are receiving treatment while the remains of the dead had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Police had since commenced investigations into the incident.