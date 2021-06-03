Donation Equipment
Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, has donated hospital equipment to support three health facilities towards improved service delivery in the constituency.

The items included examination couch, weighing scales, wheelchair, BP machines, BP apparatus, thermometers, surgical equipment like a medical tray, dressing tray, drum, drip stand, chairs, air conditioner, refrigerator and computers.

The recipient facilities were Anweabeng CHPS Compound, Ettukrom CHPS Compound and Abuakwa North Municipal Health Directorate.

Ms Twum-Ampofo briefing the media said that there was the need to position health facilities to serve as the first point of call for better healthcare delivery services.

She expressed her commitment to collaborate with various stakeholders to improve healthcare delivery and ensure optimum health of the people, adding, “Without proper healthcare, citizens cannot actively participate in government’s programmes and activities.”

The MP commended the health directorate for its contribution in ensuring healthcare delivery reached every community in the area.

Receiving the equipment, Madam Rebecca Dede Bantey, Abuakwa North Municipal Health Director, thanked the MP for the support and said basic health equipment was important to healthcare and it would help boost their work.

She promised to ensure that the equipment was properly maintained and used to discharge healthcare delivery.

