Abuakwa South MP Launches 4th Edition of DKA BECE Support Project Ahead of 2025 Exams

As the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) officially begins on Wednesday, June 11, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Hon. Agyemang Kingsley, has launched the 4th edition of the DKA BECE Project, a flagship initiative designed to support final-year junior high school students across the municipality.

The initiative, which has become a staple of the MP’s educational interventions, aims to eliminate barriers that often hinder students’ ability to participate fully and confidently in the national exams.

This year, the DKA BECE Project will provide:

Free meals for all 1,508 candidates writing the exams.

Free transportation for 720 students from remote and underserved areas.

Mathematical sets for each of the 1,508 candidates, ensuring they are equipped with essential tools.

In announcing the initiative, Hon. Agyemang Kingsley emphasized that the project is more than just about providing logistical support—it reflects a deeper commitment to educational equity and youth empowerment.

“This initiative is not just about logistics—it’s about equity, access, and empowerment. Every child deserves the chance to write their exams with dignity, confidence, and peace of mind,” he stated.

The MP also extended a heartfelt message of encouragement to the candidates, assuring them of the community’s unwavering support.

“To all our BECE candidates: we believe in you, we’re proud of you, and we’re walking this path with you. Together, let’s continue nurturing the seeds of tomorrow,” he added.

The DKA BECE Project continues to receive praise from parents, educators, and local stakeholders, who have described it as a timely and impactful intervention that not only supports academic achievement but also promotes social inclusion.

With preparations now in full swing, the 2025 BECE candidates in Abuakwa South can step into their exam halls knowing they are not alone.