Abuakwa State College Students Urged To Aim Higher

Blue-Town Ghana and Girls Excellence Movement (GEM) have provided training for 500 female students at Abuakwa State College in Kyebi, inspiring them to aspire to higher leadership positions.

The training activities covered designing personal life goals on a vision board, leadership, sexual consent, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Madam Juliana Ama Kplorfia, Executive Director of Girls Excellence Movement, coached the students on positive and negative influence of peer pressure, and how to respond to it, explaining that sometimes people could feel pressured to engage in behaviours they would not want to engage in.

“Every one of all ages, races and gender are susceptible to feeling some type of peer pressure at some point in their life,” she said. “It is okay not to fit in, it is okay not to belong to a group, it is powerful to be different.”

She advised them to first be aware of their feelings about the situation and the environment, as well as where peer pressure was occurring, to deal with it.

The GEM is a movement that aims to develop girls into capable, self-assured women who are ready to take on core leadership roles in every decision arena and discipline around the world.

Madam Samira Mohammed, a GEM facilitator, educated the students on the confidence process and stated that it was one of the responses to peer pressure.

She walked them through the ‘BEWARE theory’, which stood for “Be your own coach, Explore your potentials, Wear your potentials with pride, Accept your mistakes, Re-access your mistakes and learn from them, and Exceed your potentials.”

Students were given basic household materials to build science prototypes such as a telecommunication tower and a water fountain, while others did a galaxy magic milk experiment.

According to Madam Ann Selorm Fesu, Special Project Manager for BlueTown – Ghana under the Women’s Meaningful Access Project, the activities were carried out to dispel the girls’ misconceptions about STEM.

She stated that the Women’s Meaningful Access Project was launched by BlueTown – Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

She said the project aimed to bridge the gender digital divide and was therefore hopeful that the seed of inspiration planted in the students would be nurtured to make them women of excellence.

Madam Ernestina Konadu, Senior House Mistress of Abuakwa State College, said the “inspiring girls to aspire to leadership in all spheres of life programme,” had enlightened majority of the school girls to know their vision and how to fulfill it as well as how to manage peer pressure.

Miss Mary Tornu, a form three student, described the programme as engaging and thus called for more support to help hold such trainings on regular basis.

Boxes of sanitary pads and mathematical sets were given to the students.