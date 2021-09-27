Abubakar Nafiu And Cynthia Domfe Share Honours At MTN Ashanti Fest Golf Tournament

Abubakar Nafiu and Cynthia Domfe were the champions at the 2021 MTN Ashanti Fest Invitational Golf Competition which came off at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi last Saturday.

Nafiu amassed 37 points over Kwabena Selorm Boampong who got 35 points and Yaw Anarf with 34 points in the Men’s Division One category.

Nafiu had it tough on the first five holes, but came back strongly with new ideas to win the ultimate prize.

Nana Adutum-Mensah defeated Mark Scharneck in the Men”s Division Two with two point having won with 36 point.

In the female two-horse race, for players with no handicap, Domfe won with 37 points while Constance Awuni was the runner up with 31 point.

Board Chairman of MTN, Ishmael Yamson, said inspite of the COVID 19 pandemic, technology has played a significant role in getting business activities going.

“Although we are all adapting to the new normal, I am not sure technology could give us the same experience we get when we play on golf course hence our meeting here today,” he said.

Mr. Yamson expressed that MTN Ghana was working to accelerate its growth and digitalisation in accordance with the company’s Ambition 2025.

He noted that while that was happening, the company was also celebrating its 25th anniversary as a business.

“To demonstrate our commitment to the growth of this country, we will continue to make significant investments into our network to ensure optimum performance and a distinct customer experience.

“We also hope to partner with government in driving digitalisation and innovations in the country,” he said.

Mr. Yamson said a mega promo which will reward customers with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars was on-going urging all not be left out of the fun.

He called on customers to participate in the sim re-registration exercise and when it begins tentatively in October.

He stressed that MTN support towards the fight against COVID-19 continues unabated.

MTN Group is partnering African Union’s (AU’s) COVID-19 vaccination programme with $25 million to procure Vaccines for Africa.