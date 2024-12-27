Abubakar Saddick Declares Himself the Future of Ghana Boxing

Accra-based boxer Abubakar Saddick, known by his ring name “Ambitious Tilapia,” has boldly declared himself the new face of Ghana Boxing.

The 21-year-old, son of famed boxer Bukom Banku, made the statement during an exclusive interview with 3Sports, expressing unwavering confidence in his ability to rejuvenate the sport in Ghana.

Ghana has faced a period of stagnation in boxing, with the country struggling to reclaim a major title since Richard Commey lost his IBF lightweight belt to Teofimo Lopez in 2019. Despite the absence of a significant titleholder, Abubakar is unphased, drawing inspiration from the popularity and influence of other entertainers.

“I am the face of Ghana Boxing,” he declared. “For example, many big artistes have won BET awards, but Shatta Wale hasn’t, yet he can fill a stadium. I can fill the Bukom Arena several times. I am the best.”

His bold claim is backed by his growing recognition as a rising star in the sport. Abubakar, who secured a silver medal at the 2023 Accra Championships, believes his potential is limitless, with his father’s success serving as a continual source of inspiration. “My father is my boxing idol,” he said. “He won bronze in the African Games, but I won silver. It makes me proud whenever he cheers me on.”

Despite his growing profile, Abubakar was notably absent from the list of nominees for the prestigious SWAG Boxer of the Year award, a decision that raised eyebrows given his performances and rapidly expanding fanbase. Nevertheless, the young boxer’s confidence remains undeterred as he strives to make his mark on the national and international boxing scene.

With his bold proclamations and determination to put Ghana back on the boxing map, Abubakar Saddick’s career is one to watch closely as he looks to carry forward the legacy of his father while building his own.