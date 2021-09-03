Abuesi Foundation supplies sanitary pads to first and second cycle schools

The Abuesi Foundation, a group of individuals both home and abroad have distributed quantity of sanitary pads to girls in first and second cycle schools in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The Foundation members also used the moment to educate particularly girls on neatness, personal hygiene, sexual reproductive health rights and the need to stay through school to better their lots in the future.

The Abuesi Community, is a coastal area bedeviled with teenage pregnancy and other environmental issues.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Mr. Joel Abakah, told the Ghana News Agency that as indigenes of the area, they deemed it appropriate to mentor the young ones to have a brighter living.

He said the Foundation would work in health, Sanitation, advocacy and education to empower the up and coming fellows of the Community.

The Chairman, encouraged the schools to avoid sexual escapades that could truncate their bright moment either through pregnancy or sexually transmitted disease.

“Your books should be very important to you at this time…you may help mummy to smoke the fish, but please have a higher focus through education”, he added.