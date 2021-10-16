Abuesi residents appeals to government to fix perennial flooding in the area

Some residents of Abuesi, a fishing community in the Shama District of the Western Region have appealed to the Government to help fix the perennial flooding situation in the area.

The residents blamed the flooding situation on the sea defence project ongoing in the area, which they said had blocked the exit point of the lagoon at Bakanyonyo, a suburb in the community, thereby preventing the running water from joining the sea.

On Tuesday, October 12, there was massive flooding in the area due to hours of downpour which destroyed properties running into hundreds of Ghana cedis.

“The heavy stones that have been heaped at the entrance of the lagoon obstructed the running water from joining the sea,” Mr Kwame Kantamanto, a resident of the area explained.

He said through the concerted efforts of former Assembly member of Abuesi and other residents, they were able to arrange for a back holder machine to dredge the choked area to create access for the running water.

However, he noted that the access route had been blocked again because the project was on-going and called for the speedy completion of the project.

Mr Kantomanto, who was badly affected by the recent flooding indicated that his valuables and relevant documents were destroyed.

He narrated his ordeal and said he had to scoop the water from his rooms before he and his family gained access to the house.

Mr Sackey, the resident Engineer of Xara Company in charge of the project, debunked the assertion that the flooding situation was due to the ongoing sea defence project.

Rather, he said the unfortunate situation was as a result of people building on the water ways and heaping rubbish at the entrance of the lagoon.

He further explained that the company laid pipe at the entrance of the lagoon and used some of the boulders on it to create access to pave way for their heavy cars to offload the boulders needed for the project.

Mr Sackey aid the company conducted routine desilting of the pipes to prevent them from being choked to block the access of the running water to cause flood.

He said the company also dredged the lagoon to ensure free flow of the running water to avoid unexpected flooding.

Mr Ezekiel Acquah, the Assembly member for Abuesi Electoral Area recounted how the unfortunate situation had created unnecessary depression and emotional instability for the affected residents and urged the authorities to swiftly address the problem.