Twenty-two officers from various security establishments in Nigeria have paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) on 22nd October, 2020.

The officers, drawn from the Nigeria police force, military, immigration service, customs, among others, are on a study tour of Ghana from 17th- 23rd October, 2020.

They are part of a syndicate of the 13th batch of an Executive Intelligence Management Course offered by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja.

The visit was part of a course requirement of the NISS for the participants to discuss with stakeholders in Ghana issues on piracy and its effects on sustainable development, international trade and national security in Ghana.

The tour was themed “Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea: Issues and Challenges for International Trade, National Security and Sustainable Development of Member States.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GSA, Ms Benonita Bismarck welcomed the participants and assured them of the organisation’s readiness to provide the NISS with any relevant information on matters affecting shippers in Ghana.

She said even though the GSA’s mandate is to protect and promote the interest of shippers in Ghana, the subject of piracy, which was the primary focus of the tour, falls directly under the ambit of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA).

The Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies of the NISS, Mr. Didacus E. Egbeji highlighted the prevalence of piracy and other criminal activities in the Gulf of Guinea and the need for collaboration by countries in the subregion to fight the menace.

He said the experiences learned in Ghana’s fight against piracy and other countries would be shared with the government of Nigeria to enable it to liaise with countries in the subregion to bring a lasting solution to the challenge.

The Head of Freight and Logistics of the GSA, Mr. Fred Asiedu-Dartey made a presentation to the officers about the services the Authority provides to shippers in Ghana such as shipper education, shipper advisory services, advocacy services and research and information services.