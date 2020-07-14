

Mr Thomas Appiah Kubi, Asante Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, has cut a sod for the construction of a maize processing factory at Abuontem.

The factory, which would take six months to complete, aimed at adding value to maize and other cereals which were cultivated in abundance in the Ejura-Mampong enclave and thereby, curb the post-harvest losses in the area.

Mr Appiah Kubi, speaking at the ceremony said the factory, which was one of the government’s one district one factory (1D1F) programme, would not only help create employment for the youth in the area, but would also help to improve the incomes of farmers.

He commended the chiefs and people of Abuontem for providing the land for the project and said the government, with the support of the people, would continue to work to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in all parts of the country.

Nana Yaw Oduro II, chief of Abuontem thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for efforts to improve the incomes and living conditions of the people, especially farmers in rural communities.

