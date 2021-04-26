Amidst the high cases of Malaria, the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) district has recorded zero malaria death for 2019 and 2020, Mr Edmond Banafo Nartey, the district Malaria Focal Person, has announced.

He said the district recorded more than 38,000 cases in 2019 and 32,508 in 2020, making malaria the number one most reported disease in the district.

“It is good news that against all odds, our people are not dying of the disease, and this remains our comfort for all these years,“ he noted.

Mr Banafo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said that the number of cases for 2020 saw a reduction.

He admitted that it was difficult to handle malaria cases in the district because inhabitants were not effectively using the Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN’s) and following hygienic practices.

On Immunization, the Focal Person said malaria vaccination exercises were part of the facilities’ main immunization schedule.

“So basically, we begin immunization of these children from six to nine months and move on with them till they hit 2 years, where they would have taken their fourth dose through our static clinics or outreach exercises,“ he added.

He also noted that ”though we have challenges, we don’t stop, we still go to them you get it because it is our mandate to make sure that every eligible child wherever they are, are duly vaccinated.”

Mrs Mercy Quansah, a Senior Nurse in Charge of Public Health, told the GNA that one of the reasons the district had no malaria death was because of the intensive public education to enlighten residents to protect themselves against the disease.

“We make them understand that malaria is deadly, especially for children under five, pregnant women and the aged and so most of them endeavour to take the necessary steps to prevent it,“ she added.