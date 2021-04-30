The Western Regional branch of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has organised a free health screening and education for the residents of Abura in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Ahanta West Municipal Health Directorate and supported by the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL).

Speaking at the event, the Municipal Health Director, Mr Timothy Ofori, underscored the need for regular medical check-ups to stay healthy.

He also called on the people of his jurisdiction to exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet. The Community Relations Manager of GREL, Mr Jude Cudjoe, thanked GAMLS-Western for the exercise and pledged the company’s continuous support to assist in promoting the health of people in the area.

The Western Regional Chairman of GAMLS, Mr Solomon Asante-Sefa indicated that most disease conditions could properly be managed when detected early.

“As part of our contribution to society, GAMLS volunteers to offer free medical tests and health education for communities that have limited access or patronage for laboratory services”.

This is done as part of each year’s world Biomedical Scientists Week celebrations, he continued.

He thanked GREL, the Municipal Health Directorate and all their partners for accepting to support this worthy cause.

Some of the tests conducted included Hepatitis B, Blood sickling (for adults of marriageable age), and Blood glucose.

The Municipal hospital, Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital, also used the opportunity to allow prospective donors to donate blood. The World Biomedical Laboratory Scientists Week is celebrated in April of every year.

