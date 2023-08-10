Abura Lands In The Centre Of Africa – UK

Landing in London, ABURA takes its centre stage on the first floor of The Africa Centre on Great Suffolk Street Southwark.

Hello to the latest drinking-hole in London as ABURA welcomes you and your entourage to its spacious and social enclave.

At post with all your drinking and enjoyment cravings, is Sam and Kwame who will be in charge at large to sorting you out, as you quench your ‘hungry thirst’.

Drinking from a cup is normal, from a glass is official, from a bottle or a calabash is also standard, depending on which part of the world one hails from.

But drinking from a ‘Well’ is uniquely different and mind changing and that is where ABURA steps in.

So, ABURA needs to be seen, heard, checked, challenged and be believed. Its doors are proudly open to you and the general public.

Anyone with a prying eye for quality should expect quality, because according to Mr. Kwame Amaning: “One thing about my bar is that we use premium African beverage brands to make African Inspired-Cocktails that show the best of African agriculture all around the continent.

“And for me, these beverages are claimed by my fellow diaspora community, and we grew up with them, so I want to make it as the central focus and also put together a platform to showcase the fantastic talents that our community has got.”

If so, then the people of London and to some extent The UK are in for a ‘Well-ABURA’ deserved treat by slumping into any of their seats as they sink deep into some of its cocktails, African style.

Drinking at home at your leisure, may be a pleasure. But doing it in an environment that speaks art, is not only awesome but a great measure to treasure.

To those awaiting in wonderment, Kwame, who also doubles as the managing director says: “Our grand launch will be on Saturday the 12th of August 2023, and I am very excited for it, and it should be a fantastic evening.”

Some of the activities on the menu will be the launching of ‘The Diaspora Rhythm Series’ and a live DJ performance by DJ Clarke from Colourful Radio with some wonderful Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Amapiano, Jazz and some Soul music.”

As perks, some lovely aperitives will be served on arrival to welcome some guests as tradition and culture demands.

Given the atmospheric conditions that ABURA behoves, the only option left on its drinking tables, is for you and your friends to pay the location, a recreational homage from midweek to Sunday.

If seeing is truly believing as they say, then do the honours and needful instead of believing the proverbial hype.

So, next time your friends request to know of your whereabout, do not hide it. Just spill the beans and tell them you have suddenly ‘fallen into a Well’ to wit ABURA’ at The Africa Centre.

ABURA means a Well in the Ashanti language known as Twi, pronounced as CHWEE.

Author : Wilfred Clarke