Abura Obokoro Chief Cries For CHPS Compound

The Chiefs and people of Abura Obokoro, a farming community in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District, has initiated a self-help project to construct a community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound for the community.

The facility is expected to serve more than 900 residents from the surrounding communities.

The existing CHPS Compound is in a rented apartment and a deplorable state, hence the need for the community to build a new one.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Denkyira Amprofi IX, the chief of Abura Obokoro, said about 12 plots of land had been earmarked for the construction of the said project.

He said this year’s Easter Celebration durbar would be used to raise funds for the building of the CHPS Compound.

He gave the assurance that work would commence after the Easter festivities and the community members were ready to provide communal labour towards the project.

Nana Amprofi, also the acting President of the Abura Traditional Council, is, therefore, appealing to residents, philanthropists, Non-governmental Organisations and senior citizens to support the project.

”Our health is paramount, and we the beneficiaries of the health facility must show some interest, including contributing towards its building,” he said.

Nana Amprofi said the CHPS Compound would meet the health needs of neighbouring communities.