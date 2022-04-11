Abura Tetsi gets Accountant installed as Omankrado

Mr. Moses Owusu Asamoah, an Accountant at the Kumasi office of the National Health Insurance Scheme, has been installed the Omankrado of Abura Tetsi under the stool name Nana Kwaa Amissah II at a colourful durbar at Tetsi in the Central region.

Earlier in the day, he was carried in a palanquin amidst drumming, singing and dancing through some principal streets of the town to the durbar grounds where he swore an oath of allegiance before Nana Okogyeama Oprepeh X, the Odikro of Abura Tetsi.

In his speech, Nana Kwaa Amissah expressed gratitude to the Almighty God, Nana Oprepeh, his family and all who helped in diverse ways to make his installation a success.

He pledged his commitment to assist the Odikro to continue with his good governance and support his cause towards the total development of the area.

Nana Amissah, appealed to government, civil society groups and others to help build a public school in the community and a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound to lessen the pressure on the District Hospital.

Nana Okogyeama Oprepeh, the Odikro expressed his appreciation to the family of the Omankrado for releasing him to support his agenda to administer the affairs of the area and appealed to them to rally behind him with fruitful ideas and suggestions.

He charged the Omankrado to discharge his duties effectively to support the traditional council to achieve its goals and objectives by creating an enabling environment and conducive atmosphere for all.

Nana Oprepeh cautioned people who would want to destabilize the peaceful atmosphere in the community to desist from such acts since that would impede the development of the town.

Nana Denkyira Amprofi IX, Acting President of Abura Traditional Council, on his part, underscored the importance of the chieftaincy institution, saying it was a great learning platform for leaders and urged them to embrace it

He reminded the people of the important role an Omankrado plays in the affairs of every community and urged the newly installed to use his role to bring about development to the area.

Nana Amprofi, Chief of Abura Obokoro, was of the view that no single person could develop any town or community alone and that development was a shared responsibility and called on all to bury their differences to foster development.