The Chiefs and people of Abusuakorpe community in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality have appealed to the government to provide a Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound in the area to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

Making the appeal at a social auditing forum organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption programme (ARAP), Togbe Abuse, Chief of the community indicated that, the absence of the facility was affecting them badly.

According to him, the people in the community accessed healthcare in other communities several kilometers away and was more difficult in the nights and during emergencies when transportation to and from the community was a major challenge.

The Chief indicated that the community through the support of a Non-Governmental Organization had been able to acquire a piece of land and some building materials and appealed to the government to come to their aid to materialize their dream.

Togbe Abuse also appealed to the Municipal Assembly to beef up security in the community since land disputes was rampant in the municipality.

Mrs Jemima Konadu Mensah, Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Director of the NCCE, explained that the social auditing forum was to promote community ownership of developmental projects and policies, increase awareness of the operations of the local government and empower the citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers.

She advised the chiefs and opinion leaders to show interest in the development of the community by engaging stakeholders on their rights and responsibilities to ensure a holistic approach to the developmental agenda in the area.

Mr James Awumey, Municipal Director, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) observed that child neglect cases in the municipality were on the rise and appealed to the Traditional Authorities to amend the “Laapomi” custom, which allows the mother to leave the marriage taking along the children with her when the father neglects his fatherly responsibilities.

He explained that the Laapomi tradition had made some men irresponsible deepening the vulnerability of women with regards to providing for the needs of children.

Police Chief Inspector Mathias Dagba, Municipal police Commander, on his part appealed to the members of the community to assist the police in combating crime by voluntarily providing information and reporting crimes to improve upon security.

Mr Simon Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive said construction of several developmental projects were ongoing and assured the community of providing them with the CHPS compound very soon.