Abymultimedia Company Donates Towards Effutu Aboakyer festival

Abymultimedia Company has donated a number of assorted items to Effutu Traditional Council as contribution towards the celebration of this year’s Aboakyer Festival.

The Items included Footballs, 300 pieces of T-shirts for the Asafo Groups, a banner and an undisclosed amount of money.

The festival commenced on Saturday, April 30 with tree a planting exercise.

There will be musical night, general clean-up in the municipality, Health walk, regatta/Tug-of-War, and Cooking competition.

There will also be a Football competition and Parading of Asafo Deities and Dzi Asa Xtra.

The festival will be climaxed on Saturday May 7, with the two Asafo groups: Tuafo Number One and Dentsefo number two going to the bush to hunt for a live deer from the sacred forest.

The catch will later be presented to the paramount chief at the grand Durbar.

Miss Rebecca Robertson presented the items to Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu

Tradition Area on behalf of Mr. Emmanuel Abeeku Moris-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

She said the donation formed part of the company’s social responsibility to the society.

According to her, Abymultimedia company, a Media station into broadcasting, created the platform for younger and old persons to showcase their talents, lobby for sponsorship to help promote themselves.

The company also engages in rural infrastructure development, assist farmers to embrace sustainability agriculture practices and also offer humanitarian services and are the sponsors of the Aboakyer Health walk.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, who is also the President of Effutu Traditional Council, received the items and expressed appreciation to the company for their kind gesture

He said all was set for the celebration and called on indigenes to fully participate in the programmes in place and also contribute their quota for peaceful, beautiful and successful celebration.

He appealed to celebrants of the festival to abstain from negative activities that could mar the beauty of the festival and added that drunkenness, drug abuse and indecent dressing are some of the negative acts that could carry negative signals to visitors and tourists and must not be entertained.

He appealed to motorist in the area and from other routes to Winneba to ensure that they drove defensively during the period to avoid accidents.