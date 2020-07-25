AC Milan and Atalanta continued their unbeaten runs after playing out a 1-1 draw on Friday, as Hakan Calhanoglu scored a stunner while Ruslan Malinovskyi saw his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Atalanta had demolished Milan last December with a 5-0 home victory. Both sides were unbeaten since the restart of Serie A as Atalanta had climbed to second place while AC Milan roared back into the Europa League qualification places.

Milan broke the deadlock in the 14th minute with a moment of magic from Calhanoglu as the Turk sent his free-kick from a tight angle into the corner.

Atalanta were awarded a spot-kick in the 24th minute after Lucas Biglia trampled Malinovskyi, but the Ukrainian’s attempt was poor and Donnarumma performed heroics to palm it away.

Atalanta nevertheless got back on level terms in the 34th minute as Remo Freuler’s shot was blocked and fell for Duvan Zapata to slot it in.

The Rossoneri should have restored their lead in the 72nd minute but Giacomo Bonaventura’s missile bounced off the post.

Atalanta remain second with 75 points, while AC Milan sit in sixth place. Enditem

