Acacia Health Insurance calls for gov’t partnership in NHIS implementation

Acacia Health Insurance (AHI) has called for government partnership to fill gaps in the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Dr Dan V. Armooh, the Managing Director of Acacia Health Insurance, said such partnerships would promote the growth of private health insurance companies.

He said this at an annual seminar series organised by the Company to discuss key issues on health insurance.

Dr Armooh noted that NHIS had long term challenges with claim payment due to the large number of people on the Scheme and said the engagement of the private sector would reduce the burden.

Dr Armooh said Acacia Health Insurance alone over the 18 year period of existence provided quality service to 300, 000 people and was up to the task when given the opportunity.

He, therefore, asked Government to create space for private health insurance companies to contribute towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.

“It is only after you have gotten your National Health Insurance card that you can buy a private health insurance scheme,” he said, encouraging the public to register for the NHIS.

The Managing Director also appealed to government to help set tariffs for clients.