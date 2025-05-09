Academic Calls for Energy Minister’s Dismissal Over Poor Sector Performance

A prominent economist has called for the immediate removal of Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor, citing concerning findings from a recent policy assessment.

Dr. Nyame-Baafi, senior lecturer at GIMPA and fellow at the Institute of Economic Policy Research and Policy Planning (IERPP), made the demand following the release of a damning evaluation of the government’s first 120 days in office.

The IERPP report, titled “The 120-Days Accountability Showdown,” awarded the Mahama administration just 16.6 percent on environmental management and energy sector reforms. According to Dr. Nyame-Baafi, the assessment reveals critical failures in implementing promised power sector reforms, including delayed tariff rationalization, stalled grid modernization, and insufficient efficiency improvements.

“The energy sector is in crisis,” Dr. Nyame-Baafi stated. “If the president is truly committed to resetting this government’s course, John Jinapor must be fired.” The academic warned that the ministry’s sluggish performance threatens both investor confidence and Ghana’s ability to meet growing energy demands sustainably.

The evaluation examined 25 key manifesto promises across four policy areas using verifiable implementation data and internationally benchmarked metrics. The energy sector’s poor showing raises particular concerns given its central role in Ghana’s economic stability and environmental commitments.

Dr. Nyame-Baafi emphasized that leadership requires making difficult decisions, suggesting that replacing the energy team would demonstrate the administration’s seriousness about governance reform. The call comes as Ghana faces mounting challenges in its power sector, including recurring debt issues and infrastructure deficiencies that have persisted through multiple administrations.

With Ghana’s energy transition being closely watched by international partners, the minister’s performance has implications beyond domestic politics. The government now faces increasing pressure to address these concerns as it seeks to balance immediate energy needs with long-term sustainability goals. How President Mahama responds to these calls may signal his administration’s approach to broader governance challenges during its current term.