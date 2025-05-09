Academic Challenges Government’s Self-Assessment of 120-Day Performance

A leading Ghanaian academic has called for independent verification of President Mahama’s administration claims regarding its first 120 days in office.

Professor Isaac Boadi, Dean of Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, raised significant doubts about the government’s self-reported 72% success rate in implementing its Resetting Ghana Agenda.

During an interview on Asaase Radio, the finance expert presented contrasting findings from his independent analysis. “Our assessment shows only about 36% of campaign promises have been substantively fulfilled,” Boadi revealed. He particularly questioned the administration’s capacity to deliver on its promised reforms, noting that “the Resetting Agenda appears to have stalled before achieving meaningful momentum.”

The professor’s critique focuses on what he describes as the government’s reliance on self-evaluation rather than objective measurement. His comments come amid growing public debate about the administration’s early performance, especially regarding economic reforms and social interventions promised during the campaign period.

Political analysts suggest this development marks a crucial test for the government’s transparency. As the administration prepares to mark its first 100 days in office, pressure mounts to provide verifiable evidence of progress beyond its own assessments. The call for independent scrutiny reflects broader concerns about accountability mechanisms in tracking government performance against its ambitious reform agenda.

Education policy experts note that such external evaluations could help establish clearer benchmarks for measuring governmental achievements. With the administration facing competing priorities including economic stabilization and anti-corruption efforts, objective performance metrics may prove essential for maintaining public trust in the Resetting Ghana initiative.