Academic City adjudged EdTech Institution of the Year

Academic City University College, Ghana’s premium Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) university, has been named Outstanding EdTech Institution of the Year at the inaugural Africa Technovate Awards.

The Africa Technovate Awards celebrate and motivate technology businesses who are pushing solutions to help Africa remain competitive, particularly in the era of AfCFTA.

Academic City was recognized for its efforts to use technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver globally competitive academic programs while also digitizing learning and processing via an e-library, digital identification for students and staff, performance analytics, digital classrooms, and teacher digital upskilling.

Since inception, Academic City has demonstrated its commitment to changing the narrative of higher education in Africa and providing the best education attainable anywhere in the world. The university offers elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts. These programmes are strategically designed taking into consideration world class STEAM education to develop students to become more practical, hands-on and productive.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Cyril Quansah-Quainoo, Public Relations Manager of Academic City said that it demonstrates that Academic City’s work over the past years in reshaping the narrative of higher education in Ghana and Africa is being recognized by stakeholders.

“To stay up with the fast changing times, Academic City is continually looking for new and inventive ways of teaching and learning in order to innovate and renew our curriculum. We believe that the work of the future will be different from the work of today, thus we seek to include new technology into our teaching method in order to better prepare students for the future ” he stressed.

Mr. Quansah-Quainoo stated that Academic City, as a progressive university, just introduced a degree in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Engineering, making it the first in Africa. This, he explained, was part of the university’s commitment to enhancing technology and innovation education in Africa.

Other new programmes that have recently been introduced include the BSc in Biomedical Engineering and BBA in Entrepreneurship.