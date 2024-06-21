Academic City and United Way Ghana Partner to Promote Renewable Energy Education in Ghana

Academic City University College has joined forces with United Way Ghana to launch the “Green4Clean” project, aimed at instilling sustainable energy solutions and awareness among schoolchildren across Ghana.

This initiative seeks to foster practical skills that contribute to environmentally friendly practices and sustainable communities.

The partnership, spanning from June 2024 to December 2025, will commence with a pilot program at La Enobal Basic School and La Presbyterian Basic School. Designed in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals such as quality education, gender equality, affordable and clean energy, and climate action, the project underscores a commitment to educational excellence and environmental stewardship.

Under the guidance of Academic City’s Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, engineering students will mentor pupils from basic schools to develop local interventions benefiting their communities. This collaboration includes practical science projects and robotics education, facilitated at the Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurs Lab in partnership with the U.S. Department at the Maker Space.

Ghana’s ongoing efforts to increase renewable energy adoption and reduce dependence on fossil fuels highlight the project’s timeliness and importance. The “Green4Clean” project aims to:

Enhance awareness and understanding of renewable energy sources among students, including solar and wind energy, through comprehensive education on scientific principles and practical applications.

Promote environmental consciousness and sustainable energy practices within schools and the wider community, engaging students in workshops, projects, and field trips.

Foster collaboration among students, educators, and industry professionals to exchange knowledge and ideas, advocating for the integration of renewable energy topics into Ghana’s educational curriculum.

Introduce students to potential career opportunities in the renewable energy sector through industry insights, guest lectures, and visits to renewable energy facilities.

During the Memorandum of Understanding signing, Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, speaking on behalf of Academic City, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its role in nurturing a sustainability-focused mindset among young learners. She underscored Academic City’s dedication to community development and innovative education, affirming the project’s alignment with the university’s core values.

The “Green4Clean” project represents a significant stride towards equipping Ghana’s youth with essential knowledge and skills to contribute effectively to a sustainable future.