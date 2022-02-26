Academic City brings industry to students’ doorsteps

In an effort to bridge the gap between education and industry, Academic City University College has organized a Career Fair to help students familiarize themselves with career opportunities available in the job market.

The event brought together approximately 50 top-tier companies from various industries, including financial services, information technology, government, manufacturing, FMCG, and others. It provided students with the opportunity to network with potential employers and obtain internship and employment information directly from the representatives of the participating companies.

This is part of Academic City’s effort to provide students with employment resources and opportunities in order to ensure the employability of its students after they complete their studies. Since inception, the university has proven its resolve to change the narrative for higher education in Africa and is committed to providing the best education attainable anywhere in the world.

As part of the university’s effort to enhance technology and innovation education in Africa, Academic City has become the first university in Africa to introduce degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Engineering.

Other new programmes that have recently been introduced include the BSc in Biomedical Engineering and BBA in Entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Giselle Partington Osei, Associate Director of Student and Community Affairs of Academic City, remarked, “At Academic City, we believe that it is critical to prepare and equip our students with the necessary job skills from the start, so that they can be successful in the world of work.”

“Ensuring that students are employed or start their own businesses after completing their studies remains Academic City’s top priority. We are excited to use an event like this to connect our students with recruiters and talent acquisition decision makers in order to facilitate internship and employment opportunities,” she further stated.

Interacting with the students, Mr. Alexander Abrokwah, Digital Transformation Manager at Vodafone Ghana, advised them to constantly reinvent themselves so that they can add value to their professional careers. He believes that this will go a long way in ensuring that they become successful professionals.

“You must constantly seek out new and innovative ways to reinvent and refresh your knowledge and skills in order to keep up with the rapidly changing times. The world is constantly changing, and you must adapt in order to meet new demands,” he continued.

The participating businesses expressed their excitement for the event and commended Academic City for providing a forum for students to learn about career opportunities and the requirements for professional success.