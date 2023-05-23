Academic City Fireside Conversation sparks inspiration for future musicians

Academic City University College has organised a forum to discuss and explore the challenges and strategies for building sustainable careers in the music industry. The conversation, dubbed “The Music Business: How to Make a Living,” is part of the Academic City Fireside Conversation initiative.

The discussion featured a diverse panel of accomplished professionals from the music industry, including renowned artists, music entrepreneurs, and industry experts. The event attracted a wide range of participants, including students, music enthusiasts, and professionals aspiring to enter the music business.

The event was organized by ACity Music Club in partnership with ACity Radio and Mali Miliki Institute had prominent resource persons from Ghana’s music industry such as Bessa Simons, Dr. Nii Lante Okunka Blackson, Richmond Adu-Poku and Feli Nuna sharing their knowledge on the theme.

The discussion centered on a broad range of topics, such as constructing a sustainable music career, traversing the music industry landscape, financial management and planning, and entrepreneurship and self-promotion. The panelists emphasised the importance of understanding the business side of music and discussed strategies for aspiring musicians to effectively monetize their talent.

The Academic City Fireside Conversation is an inter-university dialogue forum where national and international topics are discussed. The platform allows young people and students to engage in practical debates about critical issues and provide constructive proposals for preventing or resolving problems on a national or continental scale.

Academic City remains committed to organising events that equip students and industry enthusiasts with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in their respective disciplines.

Commenting on the event, Cyril Quansah-Quainoo, Public Relations Manager of Academic City, remarked, “As a university, we are pleased to have facilitated this panel discussion, providing a forum for industry professionals and aspiring musicians to exchange ideas. We believe that understanding the nuances of the music industry is essential for aspiring musicians to earn a living from their passion.”

“Understanding the subtleties of the music business, we believe, is critical for developing talent to build a successful and sustainable career from their passion”, he added.

The conversations stimulated deep thought and left the audience feeling inspired and determined to pursue prospects in the music industry.