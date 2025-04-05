Academic City Hosts Pan-Africanism Dialogue on Identity Reclamation

Academic City University convened a national dialogue this week urging Africans to reclaim cultural identity, confront historical distortions, and assert autonomy in global affairs.

Titled “Pan-Africanism: Redefining Modern African Identity in a Global Context,” the event united diplomats, academics, and cultural leaders to address Africa’s evolving role amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Surinamese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Fidelia Graand-Galon underscored the intrinsic link between heritage and collective progress, stating, “To be Pan-African is to know your identity. It is about understanding where you come from and embracing your heritage with pride.” She highlighted Suriname’s cultural parallels with Ghana, noting shared traditions rooted in the transatlantic slave trade. “Our connection is not a coincidence; it is a reality shaped by history,” she said, emphasizing diasporic unity as a pillar of Pan-Africanism.

Academic City President Prof. Fred McBagonluri criticized Africa’s historical reliance on external narratives, warning that ceding control over self-representation perpetuates marginalization. “Africa is not just a place—it is an identity that must be reclaimed. The world respects only those who control their own narrative,” he asserted, calling for renewed investment in localized education and cultural preservation.

Prof. Pashington Obeng, CEO of the Pan African Heritage World Museum, framed identity as an evolving construct requiring active stewardship. “Colonial rule attempted to erase our pride. Today, we must reclaim it by shaping a future reflecting our essence,” he said, urging youth to engage critically with history while resisting external ideological pressures.

Central University lecturer Kofi Akpabil linked cultural sovereignty to economic autonomy, condemning Africa’s “dependency mindset” in trade and policy. “The world will not respect Africa until Africans respect Africa,” he argued, advocating for intracontinental collaboration to counter exploitation.

The dialogue emerges amid debates over Africa’s positioning in a multipolar world, where competing global powers vie for influence. Historically, Pan-Africanism galvanized decolonization and civil rights movements, but critics argue its modern iteration lacks cohesive strategy. Events like Academic City’s forum signal growing efforts to reanchor the ideology in youth empowerment and economic self-determination.

Yet challenges persist. Africa’s cultural exports—from music to fashion—increasingly shape global trends, but intellectual and economic frameworks remain dominated by foreign models. As nations like Suriname seek deeper ties with the continent, the push for unified identity faces tests of political fragmentation and resource inequities.

Scholars note that reclaiming narratives requires more than rhetoric. It demands systemic shifts in education, governance, and cultural diplomacy—a reality echoed by panelists advocating for actionable collaboration. Whether this renewed discourse translates into structural change may determine Africa’s ability to navigate 21st-century crises, from climate disruptions to technological divides, on its own terms.